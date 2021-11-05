Old Trapper Named Presenting Sponsor of the 15th Annual Roman Legends Classic Men’s College Basketball Tournament

FOREST GROVE, ORE. – Old Trapper announced that they have been named the “Presenting Sponsor” of the 2021 Roman Legends Classic Men’s College Basketball Tournament. Old Trapper Beef Jerky has been designated the “Official Snack” of the tournament.

The 15th annual Roman Legends Classic is highlighted by Virginia taking on Georgia and Providence meeting Northwestern in the semifinals at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Monday, November 22. The semifinal winners will meet for the Legends Classic title on Tuesday, November 23, preceded by the Third Place Game.

As the Presenting Sponsor, Old Trapper will enjoy prominent placement throughout the tournament and in TV and media coverage. The company’s beef jerky will be spotlighted on tickets, and in web banners and billboards throughout the tournament.

“We are happy to have renewed our partnership this year with the Roman Legends Classic and again be the “Official Snack” and Presenting Sponsor of the tournament,” said Robert Leary, Marketing Director of Old Trapper. “Being a part of these games and enjoying the natural union between our beef jerky and basketball fans is a tradition of ours that we look forward to each year. After all, what’s better than enjoying the best beef jerky while watching your favorite teams go head to head in this tournament?”

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50 years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit http://www.OldTrapper.com.