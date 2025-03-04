Old Trapper Official Beef Jerky of the Mountain West Basketball Championships

FOREST GROVE, OR — Old Trapper continues its partnership as the Official Beef Jerky of the Mountain West Conference as it brings Old Trapper’s premium smoked meat snacks and fan activations to the 2025 MW Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

As part of the Men’s Basketball Championship, Old Trapper will be on-site Thursday, March 13, and Friday, March 14, offering fans a jerky-filled experience at its activation space. Attendees can stop by for a free sample of Old Trapper beef jerky and create custom keepsakes at a basketball trading card photo booth. Spectators can also test their shooting skills in a pop-a-shot challenge to win Old Trapper swag and prizes. Old Trapper’s presence will be felt throughout both the men’s and women’s tournaments, with in-stadium branding and in-game fan activations.

“We are proud to continue our partnership as the Official Beef Jerky of the Mountain West and to bring our beef jerky to basketball fans at the men’s and women’s tournaments,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Trapper. “From our in-game activations to our FanFest experience and VIP event, we’re excited to create lasting memories for Mountain West fans.”

The 2025 Mountain West Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships are set for Sunday, March 9 – Saturday, March 15. Purchase tickets online here and experience the best of Old Trapper beef jerky and Mountain West basketball.

ABOUT OLD TRAPPER SMOKED PRODUCTS

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

ABOUT THE MOUNTAIN WEST

From its inception in 1999, the Mountain West has been committed to excellence in intercollegiate athletics, while promoting the academic missions of its member institutions. Progressive in its approach, the Mountain West continues to cultivate opportunities for student-athletes to compete at the highest level while fostering academic achievement and sportsmanship. Now in its 25th year, the MW has been assertive in its involvement with the NCAA governance structure and has taken a leadership role in the overall administration of intercollegiate athletics. The Mountain West membership is comprised of 11 all-sport members: United States Air Force Academy, Boise State University, Colorado State University, California State University, Fresno, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, University of Nevada, Reno, University of New Mexico, San Diego State University, San José State University, Utah State University and University of Wyoming. In addition, the University of Hawai‘i, Manoa and Colorado College participate in the Mountain West as single-sport members in football and women’s soccer, respectively.