Old Trapper Partners with the Portland Timbers for the 2020 Pre-Season

FOREST GROVE, ORE. – Oregon-based Old Trapper Beef Jerky has aligned with the Portland Timbers as presenting partner for the 2020 preseason training camp and tournament to be played February 16-22. The Portland Timbers will square off against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Minnesota United FC and New England Revolution at Providence Park.

The preseason tournament will consist of three doubleheaders at Providence Park. Portland will face Cascadia-rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday, February 16, with kickoff set at 5PM. New England and Minnesota will face each other in the opening match that day at 2:30PM. On Wednesday, February 19, New England and Vancouver will play at 5PM, while Timbers play host to Minnesota United FC at 7:30PM. On the final day of the tournament, Saturday, February 22, Vancouver and Minnesota will face each other at 2:30PM. Portland and the New England Revolution are set to close out the tournament at 5PM.

“We are excited to present this year’s preseason tournament and training camp as part of an ongoing partnership between Old Trapper, and Oregon’s team with the most loyal and active fans,” said Robert Leary, Old Trapper’s Director of Marketing and Communications. “Our goal as the northwest’s most popular and best-selling beef jerky brand is to be a fun and accessible as exemplified by the Old Trapper character himself. We are proud to partner once again with the Portland Timbers and look forward to an exciting 2020 season.”

2020 Preseason Tournament Schedule

Sunday, Feb. 16

New England Revolution vs. Minnesota United FC; 2:30 p.m. (Pacific) Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC; 5 p.m. (Pacific)

Wednesday, Feb. 19

New England Revolution vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC; 5 p.m. (Pacific) Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United FC; 7:30 p.m. (Pacific)

Saturday, Feb. 22

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Minnesota United FC; 2:30 p.m. (Pacific) Portland Timbers vs. New England Revolution; 5 p.m. (Pacific)

ABOUT OLD TRAPPER SMOKED PRODUCTS

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50 years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. http://www.OldTrapper.com