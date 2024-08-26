Omaha Steaks Makes Las Vegas Debut with New Exclusive Partnership with Circa Resort & Casino’s Project BBQ Food Truck and the World’s Largest Sportsbook

Viva Omaha Steaks Premium Proteins – Now Available on Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS –– Omaha Steaks, America’s Original Butcher and provider of gourmet steaks and proteins, lands in Las Vegas with a new exclusive partnership at Circa Resort & Casino’s Project BBQ food truck. Available now, this first-of-its-kind collaboration brings the unmatched flavor of Omaha Steaks whiskey-marinated steaks to downtown Las Vegas.

The partnership features a co-branded physical location in historic downtown Las Vegas on Fremont Street Experience, where visitors can indulge in Omaha Steaks signature whiskey-marinated steaks, perfectly crafted to deliver an unparalleled taste sensation. Project BBQ is the first and only dining destination in Las Vegas where diners can experience the exceptional quality of Omaha Steaks meat firsthand. Project BBQ will also unveil a fresh visual identity, blending the classic allure of Omaha Steaks with the vibrant, energetic atmosphere of Circa.

Innovation Meets Culinary Excellence

“We are thrilled to partner with Circa Resort & Casino’s Project BBQ,” said Nate Rempe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Omaha Steaks. “This partnership allows us to engage with customers by bringing our exceptional products directly to them, in one of the most exciting cities in the world. Teaming up with Project BBQ, a reputable establishment known for its delicious Carolina-style BBQ, is an exciting next step for us as we innovate ways to get the taste of Omaha Steaks to more hungry consumers.”

Downtown Las Vegas Gets Juicy

Project BBQ, downtown Las Vegas’ first permanent food truck, will now feature Omaha Steaks whiskey-marinated steaks, Tomahawk ribeyes, brisket, Italian sausage and chicken thighs. Additionally, Circa guests can enjoy the Omaha Steaks Project BBQ menu items at the world’s largest sportsbook. For those eager to try all Omaha Steaks has to offer, the sportsbook will offer the “Circa Sports Champion’s Package,” a VIP platter featuring every Omaha Steaks product to fulfill the ultimate meat lover’s dream.

Rob Baker, owner of Project BBQ, said, “Collaborating with Omaha Steaks – a brand that is known across the country for its quality products – aligns perfectly with Project BBQ’s commitment to delivering some of the best barbecue in town. We’re excited to be the first and only restaurant in the Valley to feature Omaha Steaks products and introduce their offerings to the thousands of people that come to Fremont Street Experience each year.”

Take the Taste Home

For those who wish to savor the flavors of Omaha Steaks at home, Project BBQ customers may scan an exclusive QR code prominently displayed on the menu and within the restaurant walls. The QR code directs customers to a specially branded page on the Omaha Steaks website, where they can purchase Omaha Steaks whiskey-marinated steaks and other exclusive packages, like the Smoke the Competition Package, to be delivered directly to their doorstep. Customers will receive a special discount and four free burgers with their purchase.

For more information on Omaha Steaks product offerings and its new partnership with Project BBQ, visit OmahaSteaks.com.

About Omaha Steaks®

Omaha Steaks, America’s Original Butcher, founded in 1917, is an Omaha, Nebraska-based, fifth-generation, family-owned company. Omaha Steaks markets and distributes a wide variety of the finest quality USDA-approved, grain-fed, grain-finished beef and other gourmet foods including seafood, pork, poultry, slow cooker and skillet meals, side dishes, appetizers, and desserts. Today, Omaha Steaks is recognized as the nation’s largest direct response marketer of premium beef and gourmet foods, available to customers by calling 1-800-228-9055, online at www.OmahaSteaks.com or at retail stores nationwide.

About Circa Resort & Casino

Get ready for the time of your life at Circa Resort & Casino, an adults-only casino-resort concept in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. The AAA Four Diamond Circa pays homage to Vegas’ Golden Era through vintage design, old-school hospitality and nods to the city’s history while introducing high-tech advancements and innovative amenities. The resort features upscale rooms and suites; the world’s largest sportsbook; Stadium Swim, a year-round pool aqua theater; a two-story casino; Garage Mahal, a high-tech transportation hub; the luxe Legacy Club rooftop lounge; an expansive local art collection; 35,000 sq. ft of meetings and conventions space and more. Guests can indulge at original restaurant concepts including premium steaks and seafood at Barry’s Downtown Prime from Chef Barry S. Dakake and Make It Happen Hospitality; Pan-Asian fare at 8 East from Chef Dan Coughlin; deli classics at Saginaw’s Delicatessen from restaurateur Paul Saginaw; authentic Carolina barbecue at Project BBQ; and all-star menus at Victory Burger & Wings Co. from the founding family of American Coney Island. Visit circalasvegas.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @circalasvegas to stay up to date.