OZO Brings the Sizzle With the Launch of Plant-Based Bacon at Sprouts Farmers Market Nationwide

LAFAYETTE, Colo. – Colorado plant-based food brand OZO® is thrilled to announce the official retail launch of its new True Bite™ Plant-Based Bacon, now available in Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide and coming soon to more retailers. The True Bite Experience brings together everything you know and love about bacon, for a complete savory experience made from plants. This launch follows the successful launch of True Bite Chicken cutlets and shreds earlier this year.

With three incredible flavor offerings, including Cracked Black Pepper, Applewood Smoke and Spicy Jalapeño, the new bacon products from OZO will satisfy the desire to wake up and enjoy the smell, sizzle and taste of bacon, but with zero cholesterol and less fat. Crafted with a unique process that combines cutting edge capabilities, culinary ingenuity and plant-based expertise, this first-of-its kind plant-based bacon is sure to impress bacon-lovers everywhere – from the home-cooked breakfast heroes to the BLT enthusiasts.

“We heard from bacon lovers that they’re open to plant-based versions, but they’ve yet to find one that fully satisfies their craving for the savory, flavorful taste and crispy, sizzling texture of bacon,” said Darcey Macken, Planterra Foods CEO. “Which is why we’re thrilled to launch this innovative plant-based bacon product as part of our True Bite promise to delight the senses, from first sight to last bite. OZO Plant-Based Bacon is unlike anything else in the market and we know food lovers everywhere will enjoy it.”

OZO Plant-Based Bacon products are easy to prepare and provide the multi-sensorial eating experience from the look and aroma to the taste and texture that bacon-lovers crave. These products are now in Sprouts nationwide and are available to purchase online at ozofoods.com.

For additional information, visit PlanterraFoods.com and OZOFoods.com, and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and LinkedIn. Interested distributors, operators and retailers can connect with Planterra Foods by calling 1-877-5PLANTS.

About Planterra Foods

OZO is owned by Planterra Foods, an innovative, plant-based protein company based in Colorado dedicated to bringing exceptional variety and thoughtful plant-based protein choices – that are beneficial to both you and the planet – to the table. Innovation, convenience and taste are at the forefront of Planterra Foods and OZO, the first retail brand now available at local grocery stores. Planterra Foods is owned by JBS USA, one of the world’s leading food companies. For additional information, visit www.PlanterraFoods.com.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.