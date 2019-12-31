PA Beef Council Annual Meeting Welcomes New Leadership and National Perspectives

Bedford, PA – The Pennsylvania Beef Council (PBC) Board welcomed one new director during their annual meeting held on Wednesday, December 18, in Bedford. Newly elected to the council’s board is Mike Knapp, PhD. Knapp resides in Somerset County and fills the Western Region beef seat.

The officer team will be led by David Kearns, Jr. who is a Market Representative from Washington County. Kearns will serve as Chairman and succeeds outgoing Chairman, Chris Jeffcoat, a beef producer from Adams County who led the Board with excellence from 2018-2019. Bedford County beef producer, Adam Kauf, is the organization’s new Vice Chairperson. Eastern Region Beef Representative, Ned Hower, will serve as Treasurer and rounding out the team as Secretary is Harrison Hartman, dairy farmer from Lancaster County. Hartman’s farm is also a National BQA award winner.

Kearns, is ready for the opportunity that awaits him. “I’ve enjoyed my time being involved with the PA Beef Council and it’s leadership,” noted Kearns “It’s refreshing to learn first-hand about all the exciting programing and skillful use of the state’s checkoff dollars to share beef messaging in a positive light.”

In addition, the group welcomed keynote speaker Sarah Metzler, Director of Organizational Communications, from the Cattlemen’s Beef Board Association. Metzler shared with the group the reality of the Beef Checkoff. The presentation provided a look at how the checkoff began, why we continue to need the checkoff, oversight and the mechanics of how the funds are allocated to contractors to educate, promote and to conduct research for the ultimate purpose of increasing beef demand. Metzler noted, “What a wonderful opportunity to visit producers and the beef community in Pennsylvania. It’s so very important to have some facetime outside of the national office to listen to what successes and concerns take place throughout the country. Pennsylvania has such a dynamic board and it was a pleasure to learn from each other during our time together.”

Visit www.pabeef.org to learn more about the PA Beef Council.

The Pennsylvania Beef Council is a producer-controlled and funded organization, which administers the Beef Checkoff Program in Pennsylvania. The Beef Checkoff Program assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. Checkoff revenues may be used for promotion, education and research programs to improve the marketing climate for beef.