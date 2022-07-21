PA Beef Council Hosts “Beef and Baseball Night” at PNG Field

Bedford – On Tuesday, July 12th, the PA Beef Council served as a top sponsor for “Beef and Baseball Night” at PNG Field, home of the Altoona Curve minor league baseball team.

The event reached over 5,400 game goers with beef grilling recipes, giveaways, nutrition info and more! There was also a special guest appearance from our one and only Patty Melt mascot who greeted fans and made her way down to the field to throw out the first pitch!

Additionally, individuals that purchased the iconic Curve Burger were eligible to enter to win a Beef Grilling Prize Pack, valued at more than $100, featuring beef grilling/cooking tools, recipes, and swag, plus strip steaks and burgers from local PA producer, Creekside Farms.

“There’s nothing better than celebrating the community’s love of beef and baseball together as part of a fun, summer event,” said Beth Stark, RDN, LDN Director of Channel Marketing and Nutrition Outreach with the PA Beef Council. “Our partnership with the Altoona Curve was a tremendous success and we hope to return again in the summer of 2023!”

