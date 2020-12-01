Packaged Facts: Millennials and Gen Z are Prime Consumers of Plant-Based Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Food and beverage companies nationwide are increasingly investing in plant-based meat alternatives to satiate growing consumer demand for protein not sourced from animals. But who exactly are the primary consumers of such products? Evidently it’s younger American consumers, particularly those who are between the ages of 18 and 44, who are the most likely to eat plant-based meat and who account for the majority of plant-based meat consumers. This is according to insights published in Meat, Poultry & Seafood Alternatives: Outlook for Plant-Based & Cultured Cell-Based Consumer Products, a recent report by market research firm Packaged Facts.

Upon closer examination, data published in the report reveals that the 18-24 age group comprised of members of Generation Z and the youngest Millennials born in 1996 are 22% more likely than the population as a whole to eat plant-based meat, poultry, or seafood products. Meanwhile, Millennials age 25-34 and members of Generation X are even more likely to partake.

Because Millennials age 25-34 are the most likely to report eating plant-based meat products, they make up the largest share of plant-based meat eaters. The 35-44 age group is the second largest share, while the 65+ age group accounts for the third largest share of plant-based meat eaters due to its large population despite being the least likely to use these products.

About the Report

Meat, Poultry & Seafood Alternatives: Outlook for Plant-Based & Cultured Cell-Based Consumer Products is now on sale. Purchase the report by visiting: https://www.packagedfacts.com/Meat-Poultry-Seafood-Alternatives-Plant-Based-Cultured-Cell-Types-13737898/.

Throughout the report, historical sales of plant-based meat products are available for 2018 and 2019 as well as forecasts for 2020, 2024, and 2029. Sales are segmented by type (beef, chicken, veggie/fruit specified, non-specified meat, pork, seafood, turkey, and other plant-based meat); form (bacon; burgers; chunks and strips; deli slices; grounds; links; meatballs; nuggets, tenders, and cutlets; patties; and other forms), and storage method (frozen, refrigerated, and shelf stable). The market for cell-cultured/cultivated meat products is forecast for 2024, 2029, 2034, and 2039.

Please contact Packaged Facts’ Communications Manager Daniel Granderson at [email protected] to request the report executive summary.

About Packaged Facts

Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com, publishes market intelligence on a wide range of consumer market topics, including consumer demographics and shopper insights, consumer financial products and services, consumer goods and retailing, and pet products and services. Packaged Facts also offers a full range of custom research services. Reports can be purchased at our company website and are also available through MarketResearch.com.

For more essential insights from Packaged Facts be sure to follow us on Twitter (@packaged_facts), LinkedIn, and YouTube.