Pandemic to Spark Biggest Retreat for Meat Eating in Decades

The pandemic is poised to usher in the biggest retreat for global meat eating in decades.

Per-capita consumption this year is set to fall to the lowest in nine years and the 3% drop from last year represents the biggest decline since at least 2000, according to data from the United Nations. Meanwhile, analysts across the globe are predicting declines not just per-capita, but also for overall demand in their regions.

That’s a dramatic turnaround for an industry that’s come to rely on steady growth. Notably, the shift is happening in every major market, including in the U.S., where it’s predicted that per-capita meat consumption won’t return to pre-pandemic levels until at least after 2025.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bloomberg