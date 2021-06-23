Papa Cantella’s Launches Dodger Dogs in Retail Stores

Papa Cantella’s Meat & Poultry June 23, 2021

LOS ANGELES – Today, Papa Cantella’s – manufacturer of the Official Dodger Dog – is launching the iconic Dodger Dogs in grocery stores across Southern California including Vons, Albertsons, Ralph’s and so many more. Selling over 350,000 Dodger Dogs since opening day, the iconic stadium favorite hits shelves just in time for Fourth of July barbecues.

“We are excited to help fans feel like they’re at Dodger Stadium all summer long with retail packs of Dodger Dog,” said Tony Cantella, President of Papa Cantella’s. “Dodger Dogs have been a Los Angeles staple for decades, and now people can get that quality and nostalgic flavor on their own grills this summer.”

As one of the best-selling concession items in professional sports, Dodger Dogs were introduced when the team first moved to Los Angeles in 1958. For the past 63 years, the Dodger Dogs have become an emblem of the team and the city at large. Upholding the tradition of the iconic stadium treat, Papa Cantella’s all pork Dodger Dogs bring a vital piece of the stadium experience to homes all over the region.

Since 1980, Papa Cantella’s has produced over 150 sausage, hot dogs, specialty meat and side dish varieties for retailers nationwide. As one of the leading family owned and operated manufacturers in the Los Angeles area, Papa Cantella’s tradition and values in delivering superior quality products make it a perfect partner for the reigning World Series Champions.

For more information on Papa Cantella’s and where to find Dodger Dogs in stores, visit PapaCantella.com.

About Papa Cantella’s:

Founded in 1980, and located in Vernon, CA, Papa Cantella’s is a family owned and operated manufacturer specializing in premium sausages and prepared foods. Our current portfolio includes over 150 formulas of sausages & hot dogs, specialty meats, prepared entrees & side dishes. Papa Cantella’s and the Cantella’s brand can be found throughout Southern California and across the country in leading retail grocers & wholesale clubs, as well as through food service distributors.  Visit Papa Cantella’s online at www.papacantella.com.  For media information, contact info@papacantella.com

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Major League Baseball Fans Will Enjoy 18.3 Million Hot Dogs and Nearly Four Million Sausages at Ballparks in 2019

National Hot Dog and Sausage Council Meat & Poultry March 29, 2019

When it comes to what we eat at Major League Baseball (MLB) parks, the top dogs for well over a century have been hot dogs and sausages—and once again, they will reign supreme in 2019. According to a survey by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC), MLB fans this season are expected to consume about 18.3 million hot dogs and nearly four million sausages.

Meat & Poultry

Nathan’s Famous Launches Brand’s First Natural Casing Footlong Hot Dog in 100+ Year History

Nathan’s Famous Meat & Poultry June 10, 2021

Nathan’s Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announced today the creation of its first footlong* hot dog, because there’s never too much of a good thing. The footlong hot dog features all the makings of a Nathan’s Famous hot dog – the natural casing and the Nathan’s Famous secret spice recipe – with just more to love.

Meat & Poultry

Hot Dogs and Sausages Market Next Big Thing: Major Giants ANIMEX Foods, Atria, Bar-S Foods

AMA Research & Media LLP Meat & Poultry June 8, 2020

AMA published a new study on the Global Hot Dogs and Sausages Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable).