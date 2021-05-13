Papa Cantella’s Named Proud Partner of Los Angeles Dodgers

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Dodgers today announced a multi-year partnership with Vernon-based Papa Cantella’s to supply Dodger Stadium with Dodger Dogs and its premium sausages. Papa Cantella’s products, including Dodger Dogs, have been sold at Dodger Stadium since Opening Day and packaged Dodger Dogs will also be available at retail grocery locations throughout Southern California.

“Like the Dodgers, our history and community ties run deep in Los Angeles. We could not be more proud to be partnering with this iconic brand and product,” said Tony Cantella, President of Papa Cantella’s.

“The Dodger Dog is synonymous with Dodger baseball, and a ballpark tradition that has been enjoyed by generations of fans,” said Lon Rosen, Dodger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “It has and always will be an iconic part of the Dodger Stadium experience and we’re proud to entrust the legacy of the Dodger Dog to Papa Cantella’s, a family-owned, local manufacturer with a reputation for superior quality products.”

Dodger Dogs continue to be one of the best-selling concession items in professional sports and over 100,000 have been sold through the club’s first 13 home games.

About the Dodgers:

The Los Angeles Dodgers franchise, with seven World Series championships and 24 National League pennants since its beginnings in Brooklyn in 1890, is committed to a tradition of pride and excellence. The Dodgers, baseball’s 2020 World Champions, were recognized as ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year and are dedicated to supporting a culture of winning baseball, providing a first-class, fan-friendly experience at Dodger Stadium, and building a strong partnership with the community. With the highest cumulative fan attendance in Major League Baseball history, and a record of breaking barriers, the Dodgers are one of the most cherished sports franchises in the world. Visit the Dodgers online at www.dodgers.com, follow them on Twitter @Dodgers and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Dodgers. For media information, visit www.dodgerspressbox.com

About Papa Cantella’s:

Founded in 1980, and located in Vernon, CA, Papa Cantella’s is a family owned and operated manufacturer specializing in premium sausages and prepared foods. Our current portfolio includes over 150 formulas of sausages & hot dogs, specialty meats, prepared entrees & side dishes. Papa Cantella’s and the Cantella’s brand can be found throughout Southern California and across the country in leading retail grocers & wholesale clubs, as well as through food service distributors. Visit Papa Cantella’s online at www.papacantella.com. For media information, contact info@papacantella.com