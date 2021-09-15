Parents Test, and Approve Coleman Natural Bacon; First Meat Product to Make the Cut

Coleman Natural Uncured Bacon products have received the prestigious Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval. They are the first meat product to achieve the award from North America’s largest parent testing community.

Winners were selected based on product functionality, value, and innovation that families can trust. Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA), leverages an audience of more than 3,000 influencers and over 200,000 moms, dads and caregivers. All PTPA approved products are held to a higher standard and deliver on consumer expectations.

“For over a decade, we have been connecting families with essential household and lifestyle products,” said Sharon Vinderine, CEO and Founder of Parent Tested Parent Approved. “As a pioneer in all-natural meat, it was only fitting that Coleman Natural be the first meat brand to earn our seal of approval. Families need to be confident in the foods they are serving their families. This bacon fits the bill.”

An independent research study showed 86 percent of consumers said the PTPA Seal of Approval increased their likelihood of purchase and 73 percent said it reinforced brand loyalty.

Of the moms who tested the Coleman Natural bacon, 9 out of 10 agreed the product met or exceeded their expectations and 7 out of 10 ranked it as providing higher nutritional value than the competition.

“Since my dad started selling all-natural meat we’ve been on a mission to get better meat on the tables for more families across the country,” said Mel Coleman, Jr., 5th generation of the founding Coleman family. “This award is just another stepping stone to making that goal a reality. I’m proud of the work my family has done to feed families better and appreciate the moms and dads that took the time to give us the important feedback we need to continue to grow.”

Coleman Natural will be featuring the seal on all digital channels, e-commerce and click-to-cart assets. To learn more about how you can get this award-winning selection of all-natural, no antibiotics ever, 100% crate free, Proposition 12 and MA Q3 compliant pork products on shelf at your store, go to www.ColemanNatural.com or contact info@colemannatural.com