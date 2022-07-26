‘Pasture to Profit’ Coming to High Plains Cattle Producers

ENGLEWOOD, CO – Colorado Beef Quality Assurance (BQA), along with Colorado State University (CSU) Extension and CSU Animal Sciences is hosting a stockmanship, stewardship and sustainability event for cattle producers throughout the High Plains Region on August 19-20, 2022.

Thanks to support from the Colorado Beef Council (CBC), the High Plains Pasture to Profit program is the first of its kind to reach Eastern Colorado, being hosted at the Kit Carson County Fairgrounds in Burlington. Similar educational programs have been held in Fort Collins, Montrose and Durango, drawing audiences from adjoining states. Producers will leave the event with a BQA Certification, as well as new concepts surrounding low-stress cattle handling, beef industry sustainability and environmental responsibility, biosecurity and more.

Among its line-up of knowledgeable beef industry professionals, the High Plains Pasture to Profit Conference will be headlined by Temple Grandin, Ph.D. who will share her perspective on animal welfare in the 21st Century. The world-renowned livestock behaviorist is joined by stockmanship clinician, Dean Fish, Ph.D., whose knowledge of cattle handling strategies and live cattle demonstrations will help producers improve their bottom lines.

“This is a great opportunity to help connect people from all segments of beef production with education that they can take home and apply on their operations,” said Libby Bigler, Colorado BQA State Coordinator and CSU Animal Sciences faculty. “We are excited to bring unique speakers and interactive sessions to Burlington that will be useful both on the ranch and in the feedlot.”

The agenda not only features lessons on horseback, on-foot and chute-side cattle handling, but also includes topics like implications of biosecurity on the beef supply chain and panel discussions emphasizing the value of stewardship and cattle marketing opportunities. Plus, CSU’s Meat Science faculty will provide a crowd-favorite steak-tasting session. Throughout the day-and-a-half event, a multitude of BQA-related topics will be presented to provide comprehensive BQA training.

“This educational program is designed specifically for cattle producers, and we are certain it will provoke thought and bring value to attendees,” said Bigler. “Events like these are also key to maintaining consumer trust in beef production. Consumers don’t always realize that cattle producers strive for continuous improvement on their operations, and providing producer education events can help share that story with the public.”

Registration is now open. A $75 registration fee includes all sessions and meals, and discounted rates are available for students. To register and view a complete agenda, visit http://www.cobqa.org/pastureto–profit–event–2022.html or contact Libby Bigler, Colorado BQA Coordinator at libby.bigler@colostate.edu or (970) 491-2333

###

The Colorado Beef Council (CBC) manages demand and consumer confidence building programs for Colorado’s $3.4 Billion beef industry. CBC operates under the guidance of its Board of Directors who are appointed by the Governor of the state of Colorado and represent the producer, feeder, dairy, beef distributor, beef marketer, and processor segments of the industry.

Funded by the $1 per head beef checkoff assessment on all cattle sold in the state, CBC retains half of each dollar collected for state level programs and forwards the other half to the Cattlemen’s Beef Board (CBB) for national level programs. USDA-Ag Marketing Service provides oversight for all CBB and CBC programs, services, and business activities.