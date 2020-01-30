Pederson’s Natural Farms Adopts ReposiTrak for Compliance

SALT LAKE CITY – ReposiTrak, Inc., the industry leader in solutions for stock replenishment, compliance, sourcing, food safety and risk management for the retail supply chain, announces Pederson’s Natural Farms has adopted the ReposiTrak Compliance & Risk Management Solution to automate collection of compliance, regulatory and audit documents.

Headquartered in Hamilton, Texas, Pederson’s Natural Farms opened in 1992, starting with a line of bacon products. Today, its product line encompasses pork, turkey, chicken, bison and beef products. All animals used to make its food products are humanely raised without the use of antibiotics or growth stimulants.

Pederson’s Natural Farms is committed to highest quality standards in working with 150 suppliers and holds a Safety Quality Foods (SQF) certification. “We chose ReposiTrak because of its ease of use and level of service for automated compliance management,” said A.J. Flinn, Internal Operations Coordinator at Pederson’s Natural Farms. “We were also impressed by the fact that a number of our partners were using ReposiTrak. We’re also interested in using ReposiTrak’s marketplace to add compliant suppliers.”

The Compliance & Risk Management suite deployed by Pederson’s Natural Farms includes food safety and compliance solutions that are a respected and trusted cornerstone of the ReposiTrak brand. With 90,000 buyer/supplier connections across the platform and endorsements from leading trade groups such as FMI, ROFDA and GMDC, ReposiTrak has established itself as the industry standard for a compliance and risk management program.

“By automating the compliance process with state-of-the art technology, ReposiTrak will assist Pederson’s Natural Farms in the effective collection of documents, certificates and audits so it maintains its SQF certification,” said Randy Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “We also look forward to assisting Pederson’s through the use of our Marketplace in finding additional complaint suppliers to expand their business.”

The ReposiTrak Speed Retail Platform drives growth and supports all supply and demand chain activities for retailers, manufacturers, and their trading partners, consisting of three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. Delivered via one technology platform, all the applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact across the entire enterprise.

About Park City Group and ReposiTrak®

Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG) is a Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider that brings visibility to the consumer goods supply chain through its ReposiTrak, Inc. subsidiary. ReposiTrak has three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. The platform provides retailers and suppliers with a robust solution suite to help enhance operational control and increase sales, while enabling them to protect their brands, reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and at www.repositrak.com.

About Pederson’s Natural Farms

Based in Hamilton, Texas, Pederson’s Natural Farms offers a complete line of bacon, ham, sausage, lunch meat and grass-fed beef that’s raised without the use of antibiotics or growth stimulants. More information at www.pedersonsfarms.com.