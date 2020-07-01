Pennsylvania Adds Extra Bounce to Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. Digital Campaign

Bedford – The Pennsylvania Beef Council is helping expand the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. media campaign to further promote beef in PA and across the country. The campaign and its related state extension are managed by staff with advertising expertise at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff.

Funds for this campaign expansion are from the $1-per-head national Beef Checkoff collected by the PA Beef Council in PA, half of which are controlled by beef producers on the PA Beef Council board of directors. The other half is sent to the Cattlemen’s Beef Board for use in national and international programs.

Overall, the supplemental state-funded campaigns will help promote beef to about 70 million consumers, creating more than 733,000 visits to the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. website through Google advertising, generating an estimated 56 million national and state beef video views on YouTube and producing more than 2.3 million radio listens through Spotify.

“We’re excited about this opportunity to expand the reach of Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. digital advertising,” says David Kearns Jr. PA Beef Council Board President “This is a targeted and integrated Beef Checkoff effort that makes the most of our state and national partnership to help build beef demand.”

The PA Beef Council is one of 17 state councils that have instituted “state footprint” media campaigns to feature Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. advertising within their own states. In PA, this means the PBC will make about 53,000 additional digital media impressions for beef.

In addition, the PBC is participating in at least one of four multi-state collaborative media campaigns that have been created targeting beef consumers in the Southeast, Western United States, Top 5 Consumer States and the Midwest. This effort showcases the state and national partnership provided by the Beef Checkoff.

Avenues selected for the advertising include Google Search Advertising, YouTube Video Advertising and Spotify Audio Streaming Advertising. Google Search Ads deliver hundreds of thousands of consumers to the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. web site, the Beef Checkoff’s one-stop resource for all things beef. YouTube ads showcase beef through the power of video advertising, inspiring consumers with crave-worthy beauty shots of beef. YouTube is the “new TV,” with the world watching 1 billion hours of YouTube videos daily. Spotify is the world’s largest and fastest growing radio streaming platform, and radio ads on that platform bring to life the sizzling sounds of beef, backed by beef’s signature Copeland Rodeo music.

The PBC and other state councils have spent more than $1.1 million in state-controlled checkoff funds toward the campaigns so far in 2020. Since NCBA’s checkoff-funded team can emphasize the digital media related to beef cooking, nutrition and production, the campaign can be optimized, resulting in at least a 25 percent increase in consumer outreach and results. The expanded campaigns also extend beef content, leverage funds from the national and state elements of the Beef Checkoff, and promote a consistent beef message.

“With Beef Checkoff funds fluctuating during these times, we welcome this approach to promote beef more aggressively in Pennsylvania,” says Kearns. “It allows us to spend the dollars from our beef producers more efficiently, while reaching consumers in ways that are effective in 2020.”

The state-supported supplemental campaigns are in addition to the extensive beef information, education, promotion and research efforts already being conducted in PA by the PBC.

For more information about how the PA Beef Council works to build beef demand to the benefit of PA beef producers, visit the organization’s website at www.pabeef.org.

###

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval. Internal links within this document are funded and maintained by the Beef Checkoff. All other outgoing links are to websites maintained by third parties.