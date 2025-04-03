Pennsylvania Beef Council Supports Agriculture Education During Ag Literacy Week 

Bedford, PA — The Pennsylvania Beef Council partnered with volunteers across the beef industry to bring agriculture education to classrooms across the state. Pennsylvania Ag Literacy week connects volunteers from the agriculture community with local elementary school students to share the story of agriculture.

During Ag Literacy Week, which took place March 17-21, the PA Beef Council facilitated opportunities for classrooms across Pennsylvania to receive a copy of an age appropriate and agriculturally accurate book that tells the story of beef production and illustrates the many benefits of agriculture in children’s daily lives.

The 2025 PA Beef Council book was The Journal of Rowdy the Cow Kid by Amanda Radke. The story follows Rowdy, a ranch kid and details 12 months of his life on a cattle ranch. Rowdy helps readers understand how cattle help the land, water, and air with the help of farmers and ranchers who truly care. The book is illustrated by western artist Michelle Weber and published by Ag Storytellers.

Along with a copy of the books, educators received a worksheet to aid in bringing the story to life for their students. Ag Literacy week also gives volunteers a chance to bring ag education home for students by sharing stories and facts directly from the farms in their community.

This year, through the PA Beef Council’s efforts, more than 31 Pennsylvania districts participated in Ag Literacy Week and reached close to 2,800 students. PA Beef Council Board Member Eliza Walton read to several classrooms of students in the Penns Valley Area School District. Together with friends and fellow beef farmers Chris and Heather Ishler of Centre Hall, they read to seven classrooms within the district.

Walton shared, “It was fun to see the students and get them talking about farming. It was especially rewarding to see some of the kids who live on farms have a moment in the spotlight to talk about their animals with their classmates.”

As a young farmer, Walton understands the importance of bringing agriculture into the classroom, even in rural counties. “It’s important to give kids that wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity a chance to experience agriculture and learn about farming directly from farmers in their community. In many cases, I think it can positively change the impression they may have of farmers. Farming is no longer the American Gothic portrait; there are women and young people in ag that don’t fit the stereotypical image many kids have in mind. So, to show them that there are many different types of farmers in their area and that their food comes from the same farms they drive past on their way to school was very rewarding,” Walton said.

