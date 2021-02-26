People React to Meatpacking Plant Shuttering Operations After DEP Violation

LOGANTON, Pa. — As employees at the Nicholas Meat packing plant left their jobs at the end of the day, they’re also leaving the company for the foreseeable future.

Nicholas Meat says it’s shuttering operation for the time being after it was found in violation of a State Department of Environmental Protection regulation by putting food processing waste on the snow-covered ground.

Brian Miller is the Director of Sustainability for Nicholas Meat.

“The DEP allowed us to do that for 10 years up until the day before in early February and then the very following day they issued a notice of violation,” said Miller.

