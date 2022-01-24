PepsiCo and Beyond Meat’s Joint Venture Will Reportedly Launch a Plant-Based Jerky

Beyond Meat and PepsiCo’s joint venture is planning to launch a plant-based jerky as its first product, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Beyond and Pepsi announced the joint venture, called The PLANeT Partnership, nearly a year ago with the goal of creating plant-based snacks and drinks together. The partnership gives Beyond, a relative newcomer to the food world, a chance to leverage Pepsi’s production and marketing expertise for new products. For its part, Pepsi can deepen its investment in plant-based categories — which are growing increasingly crowded — while working with one of the top creators of meat substitutes. It also helps Pepsi work toward its sustainability and health goals for its portfolio.

Pepsi CEO Ramon Laguarta said in September that the company is targeting early 2022 for the launch of the first product from the partnership. Pepsi veteran Dan Moisan has been tapped as chief executive for the venture.

