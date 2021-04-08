Perdue Farms awards $10,000 grant to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in NC

Salisbury, Md. — Perdue Farms, through its Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, has awarded a $10,000 grant to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina of Charlotte, N.C., for four quarterly school-based drive-through mobile pantries at Winecoff Elementary School in Concord, N.C. The donation aligns with the company’s “Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors™” initiative focused on providing access to nutritious protein for people struggling with hunger, especially amid the pandemic, and making meaningful progress toward ending hunger.

School-based mobile pantries provide children in need and their families with a week’s worth of groceries. Families receive fresh produce, whole-grain breads, meat and dairy products at each distribution.

“As our communities continue to work together to support those affected by COVID-19, we are committed to helping with this effort,” said Kay Carter, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina CEO. “We know communities that were already suffering from being food-insecure are disproportionately suffering the most during this pandemic. Our support at high-poverty schools like Winecoff Elementary is even more important during this time.”

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina provides about 40 pounds of food to an estimated 200 families at each mobile pantry.

North Carolina has one of the highest percentages in the United States of children under age 18 who are regularly food-insecure. One in four children in North Carolina is at risk of hunger, according to food bank data.

“Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina is so happy to have partnered with the Perdue Foundation for the past five years to support this important program at Winecoff Elementary,” Carter said. “We have been happy to see Perdue volunteers at some of the pantries and are thankful the Perdue Foundation has continued its support of the mobile pantries at this school.”

Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation, said, “The Perdue Foundation is proud to have partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina for several years and we support its efforts to provide healthy foods to families during this difficult time. Maintaining a healthy diet is especially important to children and their ability to concentrate while learning. We’re pleased to be able to help the children of Winecoff Elementary School and their families, especially during these challenging times.”

About the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation

The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, was established in 1957 by company founder Arthur W. Perdue and is funded through the estates of Arthur W. Perdue and Frank Perdue. As part of our belief in supporting the communities where and with whom we do business, the Foundation provides grants on behalf of Perdue Farms in communities where large numbers of our associates live and work. At Perdue Farms, we believe in responsible food and agriculture®.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats®, and Coleman Natural®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms and Full Moon, is available through retail, foodservice, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.



Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company’s second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Since 1981, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina has worked through education, advocacy and partnerships to eliminate hunger by soliciting and distributing food. To learn more, visit secondharvestmetrolina.org.