Perdue Farms E-commerce Site Among Real Simple Magazine’s List of Best Meat Delivery Services

Salisbury, Md.— The Perdue Farms direct-to-consumer e-commerce website, which offers a selection of the Perdue Farms family of brands, was named to Real Simple Magazine’s list of the Best Meat Delivery Services. The e-commerce website took home the honor of “Best Chicken Delivery” service due to the large selection of high quality premium chicken products, primarily from the PERDUE® brand.

“As a meat company that’s been around for over 100 years, Perdue Farms continually improves its practices but always stays true to its core values,” said Real Simple.

“We launched our Perdue Farms e-commerce site about 18 months ago in January 2020, and take great pride in Real Simple’s recognition of our efforts to meet consumers where they are with a large selection of high-quality, premium meats, and easy navigation that allows them to filter by types of meat or even sort by price and dietary preferences,” said Perdue Farms CMO and SVP of E-Commerce David Zucker. “After launching just months before the COVID-19 pandemic, we look forward to expanding and evolving our e-commerce offerings to continue meeting the needs of our consumers and introduce new consumers into the Perdue Farms family of brands.”

The article also recognized Perdue Farms for its ease of navigation, budget-friendly options and range of offerings, including proteins such as beef, pork, turkey and lamb from the Niman Ranch®, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats® and Coleman Natural® brands.

