Perdue Farms Hosts Third Annual Day of Understanding

Salisbury, Md. — As part of our commitment to creating a workplace that is diverse and inclusive, Perdue Farms hosted its third annual Day of Understanding surrounding the theme: Be a Difference Maker for Diversity & Inclusion.

This year’s event was live-streamed to associates enterprise-wide; participants were encouraged to listen in, ask questions, engage in candid conversations, and to share their own views and experiences.

The agenda included discussion on COVID, Compassion, and Caring for Diverse Associates, The Importance of Making a Difference in the Community and How to Make a Difference through Allyship, Advocacy and Apostleship.

“Each year we create a comfortable and safe space for conversations about diversity and inclusion, and each year we are humbled by and celebrate our associates’ stories” said Kathryn Danko, Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer at Perdue Farms. “We’ve learned through the uncertainty of the past few years that staying connected and transparent is vital to foster associates’ sense of belonging. We make a difference when we take the steps to do so.”

Along with its annual Day of Understanding, Perdue Farms has five Associate Resource Groups (ARG) that drive business impact through community outreach, professional development opportunities, and cultural awareness at all levels of the company.

