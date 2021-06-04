Perdue Farms Named to Forbes’ “Best Employers for New Graduates 2021” List

SALISBURY, Md. – Forbes has named Perdue Farms one of the Best Employers for New Graduates for 2021. The annual list, which Forbes released in partnership with online statistics firm Statista, is based on an independent survey of over 20,000 U.S. young professionals that focused on work-related issues and their experiences in the workplace. Participants were asked to rate the likelihood that they would recommend their employer to family and friends.

“As a fourth-generation, family-owned business, this important recognition from Forbes reflects what’s in our company’s DNA as we strive to provide diverse and rewarding careers to present and future generations,” said Lynn Clark, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for Perdue Farms. “As we enter our second century of business this year, we expect to continue our recruitment efforts to attract top talent among new college graduates with interest and expertise in food, agriculture, animal care, and the environment for years to come.”

A recent report from USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture shows a strong job demand for new college graduates with degrees in agricultural programs. U.S. college graduates can expect approximately 59,400 job opportunities annually through 2025. This reflects a 2.6 percent growth from the previous five years.

Recently, Perdue Farms has received a host of associate-focused recognitions for consistently implementing innovative and effective workplace safety health processes and systems, demonstrating the company’s industry leadership in workplace safety.

Perdue invests in associate education and development through curriculum at its Perdue Learning University as well as a new companywide program that allows employees to receive their high school diploma through an accredited online curriculum for free. Mentor programs are available to new associates at all facilities to help them acclimate and be successful in their roles.

