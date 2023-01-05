Perdue Foundation $30,000 Grant Supports Salvation Army of Salisbury Kitchen Renovation

Salisbury, Md. — As part of Perdue Farms’ Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors® outreach, The Salvation Army of Salisbury has been awarded a $30,000 grant funded through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation to help fund its kitchen renovation project.

“This generous donation from Perdue will allow us to purchase new commercial kitchen appliances for our kitchen,” said Capt. Matthew Trantham, commanding officer of The Salvation Army of Salisbury. “The renovations will help with food preparation while we help individuals and families through our food programs. The kitchen has not been used in full capacity since before 2010. Financially, it has impacted our operations and programs.”

The kitchen appliances that will be purchased include a commercial refrigerator/freezer, an industrial oven, an industrial utility sink, a commercial prep station, and a grease trap.

“The community and our events will benefit greatly from the funding,” Capt. Trantham said. “Our youth and senior programs will now be able to have concessions during public events and we will be able to prepare food for our church, clubs and programs.”

The Salvation Army of Salisbury offers human services through its programs, including food and utility assistance to those in need in Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties. Other programs include worship services, Bible study, senior citizen Pickle Ball and social clubs, and after-school youth clubs and sports activities.

Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation, praised the work of the Salvation Army of Salisbury. “Perdue is happy to support The Salvation Army of Salisbury,” she said. “The kitchen renovation will allow this worthy organization to help more people in our community and we’re proud to be part of that.”

