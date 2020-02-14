Perdue Foundation Awards $ 100,000 To Help Fund Sioux Center Iowa Fire Department’s New Station No. 2

Salisbury, Md. — The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, has awarded a $100,000 grant to help the City of Sioux Center in Iowa construct a new Station No. 2 for its volunteer fire department. The new facility will replace the current Station No. 2 in Sioux Center located about a mile from Perdue’s pork operation, which is located outside city limits.

“We are extremely excited and grateful for the generous donation from the Perdue Foundation in support of the expansion of Fire Station No. 2,” said Sioux Center City Manager Scott Wynja. “The Perdue plant, although not located in the city limits, is within the service territory of the Sioux Center Fire Department and a vital and supportive business for the community.”

The $1.3 million project will provide the city a new 7,200-square-foot, four-bay structure to better accommodate its fire engines and gear for the department’s 40 volunteers. Design plans include space for a museum to house a vintage fire truck and other vintage fire gear, and a water storage tank below the building to hold rainwater for use in washing the trucks.

Wynja said the city anticipates breaking ground on the Fire Station No. 2 project in the summer of 2020 with an anticipated completion in the spring of 2021.

“Improving the quality of life in the communities that our associates call home is tremendously important to us,” said Gary Malenke, senior vice president of pork operations for Perdue. “We are proud to support the City of Sioux Center and our volunteer firefighters, our neighbors who represent the best of our community and work so hard to safeguard all of us.”

