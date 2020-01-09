Perdue Foundation Awards $ 25,000 to Susan G. Komen Maryland

SALISBURY, Md. – The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, awarded a $25,000 grant to Susan G. Komen Maryland to help low-income women receive treatment for breast cancer.

The program helps women of any age and at any stage of the disease in the lower Eastern Shore counties of Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester. Funding is also available for Delawareans in Kent and Sussex counties.

​“This generous grant from the Perdue Foundation will enable us to increase our Patient Assistance Program on the Eastern Shore. This program can help ease the financial burden for those dealing with breast cancer as well as connect them with life-saving resources,” said Michael Jessup, executive director of Komen Maryland, which also serves Sussex and Kent counties in Delaware.

Financial assistance is given to patients with a breast cancer diagnosis who are in active treatment and have income at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty line. At least 80 women will be helped with this grant.

Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation, said Komen Maryland saves lives by meeting the most critical needs in local communities.

“We’re longtime supporters of health and wellness programs like those offered through Komen Maryland,” she said. “These programs give hope and strength to so many people in our communities, including our own Perdue associates.”



For more information about applying for funds through the Treatment Assistance Program, call 410-938-8990 or 1-877 GO KOMEN.

About Susan G. Komen Maryland

Susan G. Komen is the largest breast cancer organization in the world. Komen Maryland is a top-rank affiliate in the Komen network. It is committed to reducing breast cancer deaths by meeting the most critical needs in the community and investing in research to prevent and cure breast cancer. Since its founding in 1993, Komen Maryland has provided nearly $41 million to local breast cancer health programs and research. Learn more at www.komenmd.org.

About the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation

The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, was established in 1957 by company founder Arthur W. Perdue and is funded through the estates of Arthur W. Perdue and Frank Perdue. As part of our belief in supporting the communities where and with whom we do business, the Foundation provides grants on behalf of Perdue Farms in communities where large numbers of our associates live and work. At Perdue Farms, we believe in responsible food and agriculture®.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The PERDUE® brand is the number-one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., and the company is the leader in organic chicken in the U.S., and Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company. Now in our centennial year, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey and pork, and in USDA-certified organic chicken. Learn more at corporate.perduefarms.com.