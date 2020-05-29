Perdue is Hosting a Hiring Event to Fill Multiple Production Positions for Their St. Claire Shores Facility

ST. CLAIRE SHORES, Mich. — Purdue announces they are hosting a virtual hiring event on June 8th, 2020, from 9 A.M. – 5 P.M. EDT. The event will take place at LaborConnect.net. You can learn more or register on the event page.

Those participating in the event will have the opportunity to video chat with Hiring Managers from Perdue. The goal of the event is to display the many opportunities available and to show why Perdue is a great place to work.

A full list of opportunities with Perdue at the St. Claire Shores Facility:

General Labor/Production Labor

Sanitation

Production Manager

Principal and Essential Duties & Responsibilities (General Laborer)

Works at various stations along with the production line processing pork products.

Adheres to all safety requirements, including PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), preventing and reporting unsafe acts and conditions, Lockout-Tagout procedures, and Process Safety Management related matters.

Maintains clean and safe working environment.

Participates in Company and department safety programs.

Summary of Sanitation Position:

Approximate hours: 5:00 pm – 1:00 am/7:00 pm – 3:00 am

Must be able to work in various conditions such as cold and wet

Must be able to stand/walk for continuous periods without leaving the work area.

Must be able to grasp, hold, and turn with hands and wrists continuously throughout shift.

Must be able to safely lift and carry 29-49 lbs., continuously and independently

Must be able to safely lift and carry 50+ lbs. Intermittently as a team lift.

Must have excellent hand/eye coordination.

Must be able to work at a rapid pace for long periods.

Must be able to convey and exchange information.

Must be able to work independently and as a member of a team.

Must be able to take directions.

Must be able to work overtime (additional days and hours) as needed.

Will be exposed to constant loud noise (PPE provided).

Must understand basic chemical safety.

Must be able to bend and climb continuously and work from ladders.

Must have the ability to clean the equipment in an efficient and timely manner.

Must be able to perform essential job functions without contact lenses (glasses are acceptable).

Must be able to learn, remember, and understand Good Manufacturing Practices and safety policy.

Must perform other tasks as assigned, including but not limited to cross-training in another position.

Benefits include: annual raises, health, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) Retirement, annual bonus, the opportunity for advancement and lateral movement, fixed shifts (not rotating)

We encourage everyone interested to register now for the event. You can register on the event page.

Perdue Premium Meat Company is a Family Owned/Family Operated company that offers tremendous growth potential and provides equal employment opportunity (EEO) to all persons regardless of age, color, national origin, citizenship status, physical or mental disability, race, religion, creed, gender, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, genetic information, marital status, status with regard to public assistance, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local law. In addition, PPMC complies with all applicable federal, state, and local laws, including fair employment practices and equal employment opportunities when conducting recruiting and hiring, governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities.

For more information on event:

https://events.laborconnect.net/perdue-hiring-event.html?ims=perdue-hiring-event-press-release&utm_campaign=Perdue+Hiring+Event&utm_source=PRWeb&utm_medium=Press+Release