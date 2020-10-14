Pilgrim’s Pride Strikes Plea Deal Over U.S. Chicken Price-Fixing Charges

U.S. poultry company Pilgrim’s Pride Corp PPC.O said on Wednesday it will pay a $110.5 million fine after striking a plea deal with the Justice Department over price-fixing charges on chicken products.

The guilty plea makes Pilgrim’s Pride, mostly owned by Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA JBSS3.SA, the first U.S. chicken company to reach an agreement with the government over allegations that industry executives conspired to increase chicken prices from 2012 through 2019.

Pilgrim’s Pride agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to limit competition in chicken product sales, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. A company statement said the agreement covered three chicken contracts with one U.S. customer.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Reuters