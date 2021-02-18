Pineland Farms Natural Meats Successfully Implements Birko’s Elite 360

Pineland Farms Natural Meats, an all-natural beef company whose mission is to support local family farms and raise its cattle with no antibiotics, no artificial growth hormones or Fed Animal By-Products, is the first company to implement Birko’s Elite 360® system in its plant. And, the results have been incredible.

As a processor working with over 200 different family farms, Pineland Farms Natural Meats, harvests about 35,000 cattle per year and delivers to Whole Foods. Always looking for innovative solutions, the company places food safety as a top priority. It needed a solution that would allow maximum throughput, exceptional food safety and good log reductions.

That is where Birko’s Elite 360® comes in.

The Elite 360® system electrostatically applies an antimicrobial intervention chemistry to cover the product, using the least amount of solution possible while still being as effective as possible. After years of research and testing, as well as achieving close to 100% transfer efficiency, Birko successfully introduced electrostatics and Protection with PrecisionTM to food sanitation in 2019. The system shows up to a 2.0 to 2.6+ log reduction, while using 95% less antimicrobial chemistry and water than a dip tank.

While electrostatic technology is not a new concept, as it’s been used to paint cars and other metal objects because of its ability to completely coat its target, prior to the launch of Birko’s Elite 360®, it had never been used in this capacity in food processing sanitation intervention … until now with Pineland Farms Natural Meats.