Plumrose USA To Expand, Bringing New Jobs to Moberly, MO

Plumrose USA, a prepared-foods and packaged-meat company providing high-quality protein products throughout the United States, is planning to build a new bacon facility that will produce ready-to-eat, fully cooked bacon in Randolph County.

According to a news release, the facility in Moberly is expected to bring nearly 200 new jobs to the region and represents more than $68 million in capital investment.

Plumrose USA has more than 85 years of experience in providing delicious, high-quality protein products throughout the United States, which includes premium bacon, sliced deli meat, quality deli counter ham, cooked ribs and canned ham. In 2017, Plumrose USA was acquired by JBS USA, and significant investments have been made to grow the business.

