PMI Foods Donates 2,000 Briskets to Support ‘Christmas for Chimney Rock’

SALT LAKE CITY — In a heartwarming effort to spread holiday cheer, Parker Migliorini International (“PMI Foods”) is proud to announce their participation in “Christmas for Chimney Rock,” an initiative sponsored by CityServe in partnership with Paula White Ministries, World Vision, Love and Life Foundation, and MedicCorp. As part of this collaborative effort, PMI Foods is donating a staggering 26 cases of beef, which includes approximately 2,000 briskets, to support families in need during the festive season.

During the Christmas season, the donation from PMI Foods will be used to feed displaced residents, local families and hundreds of volunteers who are working rebuild to Chimney Rock, North Carolina.

“At PMI Foods, we are in the business of feeding millions of people every day and after the destruction of Hurriance Helene, the community of Chimney Rock is rebuilding” remarked PMI President Darin Parker. Mr. Parker continued that “PMI’s food donations will help displaced residents who have lost their homes and hopefully our ongoing efforts will help restore hope as we work with CityServe to bring Christmas to Chimney Rock.”

We are incredibly grateful to PMI Foods for their generous contribution of briskets which is one of many donations in 2025,” said Pastor Todd Lamphere, Senior Vice President at CityServe. “The tremendous support of PMI Foods allows us to provide nourishing meals to those who need it most, ensuring that everyone in Chimney Rock, NC can celebrate this Christmas with a renewed sense of hope.”

“Christmas for Chimney Rock” aims to provide assistance and comfort to families who continue to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Helene, making the holiday season more joyful and inclusive. This initiative not only alleviates some of the burdens faced by families during this joyous time but also underscores the vital importance of community support and collaboration in fostering a sense of unity and care for one another.

The partnership with prominent organizations, including Paula White Ministries, World Vision, Love and Life Foundation, and MedicCorp, has significantly amplified the impact of this initiative.

About Parker Migliorini International LLC

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies an extensive range of products to all major international markets with corporate offices strategically located in the

Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates on several platforms representing two brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales, and logistics, and PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets, and PMI Food Service, which provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer-specific adaptation of products and packaging. More information about PMI Foods is available at: www.pmifoods.com.

CityServe is a collaborative network of churches and community leaders who help those in need live better lives. CityServe empowers the local church to fulfill its purpose to overcome despair and transform lives by resourcing them with tangible goods and capacity building. CityServe brings the church to the table to address community challenges by offering long-lasting relationships that lead to transformation and has been designated a “Community of Faith and Opportunity” by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Learn more at https://cityserve.us/.