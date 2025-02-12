Poarch Creek Indians Open Largest Beef Processing Facility in State

The Poarch Creek Indians (PCI) held a ribbon cutting on their brand-new beef processing plant in Atmore Thursday morning, February 6, 2025. A huge crowd attended, as be some of the first in line at the new, attached retail store. Perdido River Meats not only offers a truly farm to fork transaction, it’s a facility that was desperately needed by local cattle ranchers.

With all the fanfare of a native Indian Pow Wow, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians introduced their latest endeavor to south Alabama. Tribal leaders, along with state and local dignitaries cut the ribbon on Perdido River Meats Thursday. The $29-million-dollar, 23,000 square foot packaging facility is now the largest one of its kind operating in Alabama.

