Poultry Science Association Acquires European Poultry Science, Moving to Open Access

Expands Publishing Opportunities for Members by Adding to Society’s Family of Journals



CHAMPAIGN, Ill., and STUTTGART, GERMANY – The Poultry Science Association, a professional scientific society representing more than 1,850 scientists, educators, researchers, and industry professionals around the world, announces the purchase of European Poultry Science, a leading peer-reviewed research journal, from Eugen Ulmer Publishing House of Stuttgart, Germany. The journal joins PSA’s family of leading international research properties, including its flagship title, Poultry Science, and the leading applied journal, The Journal of Applied Poultry Research.

PSA also announces that the journal will become an Open Access Gold publication, making research published in European Poultry Science freely available upon publication. Open access is vital to a collaborative, inclusive and transparent world of research where quality scientific contributions can be shared and built upon. The Association transitioned its family of journals to the Open Access Gold model in 2020, and submissions to Poultry Science have more than doubled since. European Poultry Science will soon be available online via ScienceDirect.com as part of the PSA’s partnership with Elsevier, the largest publisher of academic research in the world.

“PSA recognizes the importance and significance of the European Poultry Science collection,” said Martin Zuidhof, President of the Poultry Science Association. “We are excited and honored to offer this quality publishing option to poultry scientists around the world.”

For nearly 90 years, European Poultry Science has published original scientific papers, critical reviews and research reports in the whole field of poultry science. The journal has long enjoyed the official support of the German Association for Poultry Science, and PSA is committed to providing authors in Germany and around the world with the opportunity to publish their research in a highly-respected journal with a vigorous peer-review process and exceptional editorial board.

“We are excited that PSA will move our journal into the Open Access era,” said Michael Grashorn, President of the German Association of Poultry Science and a professor at the Institute of Animal Sciences at the University of Hohenheim. “PSA is an internationally-respected organization dedicated to providing outlets for sharing and discussing the latest research in the field, and I know the journal is in good hands.”

Editor In Chief Barbara Tzschentke will continue to lead European Poultry Science as part of PSA’s editorial team. Dr. Tzschentke is a senior researcher at the Institute for Agricultural and Urban Ecological Projects (IASP) at Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Faculty of Life Science, and has been Editor in Chief of the journal since 2018.

Acquiring European Poultry Science further solidifies PSA’s commitment to advancing poultry science worldwide. The Association recently hosted its fourth PSA Latin American Scientific Conference in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, and in October 2025 will host its inaugural PSA Pacific Rim Scientific Conference in Macau, China.