Poultry Science Association Supports Continued Federal Investments in Scientific Research

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., – The Poultry Science Association (PSA) reaffirms its commitment to the advancement of scientific research and innovation by joining a coalition of scientific organizations in support of sustained federal investment in research funding.

PSA joined 52 other learned societies and members of the American Institute of Biological Sciences in calling for Congressional leaders to oppose recent Executive actions disrupting vital research into animal and human health. As a leader in poultry science and agricultural research, PSA recognizes the critical role that public funding plays in driving scientific discovery, fostering innovation, and ensuring a globally competitive research enterprise.

Recent Administration actions created uncertainty within the scientific community, affecting ongoing research, grant funding, and workforce stability. Maintaining robust and predictable federal support for scientific research is essential for continued progress. The Poultry Science Association stands with its peers in urging policymakers to uphold funding mechanisms that sustain critical research efforts in agriculture, food security, public health, and biological sciences.

“Scientific progress in poultry and agricultural research directly impacts food security, public health, and economic growth,” said Andy Vance, Executive Director of PSA. “Ensuring continued investment in research not only strengthens the U.S. scientific enterprise but also safeguards our ability to address global challenges such as animal health and sustainable food production.”

PSA emphasizes that independent, peer-reviewed research is the cornerstone of innovation in food production, disease prevention, and economic sustainability. The association supports policies that promote transparency, protect scientific integrity, and ensure that federal research funding remains stable and accessible to scientists, students, and industry professionals.

As an international scientific society, PSA remains committed to advancing science-based solutions that advance the global poultry industry and the broader agricultural community. The association will continue to advocate for sound science and public support that enables researchers to make meaningful contributions to society through innovation and discovery.

For more information on PSA’s commitment to research and education, visit www.poultryscience.org.

