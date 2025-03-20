Pre Brands’ 100% Grass-Fed, Grass-Finished Beef: The Ultimate Protein Powerhouse for Health-Conscious Consumers

Brand’s Lean Proteins are Grocery Staples for Upcoming Grilling Season



CHICAGO — With protein emerging as a primary focus of consumers’ dietary lifestyles, many are choosing Pre® Brands portfolio of 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef products as a versatile, high-protein option to support their lifestyles. One of the nation’s leading grass-fed and grass-finished premium lean beef proteins, Pre®‘s beef is packed with protein and essential nutrients, offering an optimal balance of taste, nutrition, and sustainability.

“More than ever, people prioritize clean, functional nutrition, and protein is at the forefront of that conversation,” said Nicole Schumacher, CMO at Pre® Brands. “Our beef is not only a great-tasting protein source but also one that is free from antibiotics, added hormones, and unnecessary additives, making it an ideal choice for health-conscious consumers.”

Protein plays a crucial role in muscle development, metabolism, and satiety. Pre®‘s beef is naturally rich in high-quality protein, delivering all nine essential amino acids necessary for muscle repair and recovery. On average, the company’s products are 62% leaner and contain 37% fewer calories than USDA Choice options at the meat counter. They also offer up to 31g of protein per serving, up to 170 mg of omega-3s per serving, and up to 377mg of CLAs per serving, in addition to providing iron, zinc, and vitamin B. These nutrients support heart health, cognitive function, and energy levels, making grass-fed beef an excellent dietary staple for those striving to maintain a well-rounded, nutrient-dense diet.

With grilling season fast approaching, Pre® is providing inspiration with new and classic recipes, like the popular Filet Mignon with Green Olive Caper Butter, Asparagus and Poached Egg, that are perfect anytime, from a weeknight meal to a celebratory occasion.

Pre®‘s better-for-you beef products, including the company’s #1 selling better-for-you steak lineup of ribeye, filet mignon, New York strip, petite sirloin, ground beef (95%, 92% and 85%), and burger patties (85%) are currently available in the refrigerated meat section at grocery stores nationwide, as well as Amazon Fresh and Instacart. For more information, recipes, and where to buy, visit www.eatpre.com or follow Pre Brands on Instagram @eatpre_.

About Pre® Brands

Pre® Brands is one of the leading grass-fed and grass-finished premium lean beef proteins available nationwide at grocery, club and ecommerce channels including Instacart and Amazon Fresh. Pre® beef is sourced from cattle in New Zealand and Australia and are 100% pasture-raised and grazed for their whole lives on lush, nutrient-rich grasses in accordance with the strictest beef standards in the world. This commitment to a 100% grass-fed and grass-finished, wet-aged process results in high-quality, great tasting lean beef products with transparency from pasture to package to plate. Pre®’s portfolio of products includes steaks, ground beef, and seasonal items and have no added hormones, are Non-GMO Project verified, Halal compliant and Whole 30, Paleo and Keto certified. For more information, visit www.eatpre.com or follow @eatpre_ on Instagram.