Pre Brands Helps Address Food Insecurity with Donation to Inspiration Kitchens

CHICAGO – Pre® Brands, a leading provider of 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef is giving back to the community with a donation of 6,000 pounds of lean beef to Inspiration Kitchens.

“Following the outbreak of COVID-19, we began producing nutritious meals at Inspiration Kitchens to meet the rising need for emergency food assistance in the City of Chicago,” says Evan Cauble-Johnson, Chief Development Officer, Inspiration Corporation. “Meals are delivered directly to people experiencing homelessness and poverty through a collection of partner organizations, including several shelters and transitional housing programs.”

Inspiration Corporation’s partnerships include Breakthrough Urban Ministry’s Shelters, The Night Ministry, Franciscan Outreach, the Institute for Non-Violence Chicago, Victory Outreach, and Healthcare Alternative Systems, and Northside Housing in the Uptown neighborhood. Since April, over 13,000 meals have been produced at Inspiration Kitchens, and the charity aims to produce more than 90,000 meals in 2021.

“As part of our responsibility to be good corporate citizens, Pre Brands is proud to provide high in protein, lean, grass-fed and grass-finished beef to Inspiration Kitchens to support their on-going emergency food assistance programs,” said Kevin Ponticelli, President and CEO, Pre Brands. “Pre is committed to making a lasting impact in the communities where our associates and customers call home. Donating enough beef for over 25,000 meals feels especially meaningful in this unprecedented year.”

About Pre® Brands

Pre® Brands is a provider of 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef and the leading brand of steak in the grass-fed category. Pre offers great-tasting, high-quality beef and lamb with absolute transparency from pasture to package to plate. Farmed in the lush pastures of Australia and New Zealand, Pre meat is 100% grass-fed and grass finished in accordance with the strictest standards in the world. For more information, visit http://www.eatpre.com or follow @eatpre on Facebook and Instagram.

About Inspiration Corporation

In an atmosphere of dignity and respect, Inspiration Corporation helps people who are affected by homelessness and poverty to improve their lives and increase self-sufficiency through the provision of social services, employment training and placement, and housing.