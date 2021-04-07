Pre Brands Launches to the West Coast with Pavilions

Chicago, Ill. – Pre® Brands, a leading provider of 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef and the leading brand of steak in the better-for-you beef category, expands to the West Coast with the highly respected grocery retailer, Pavilions.

“Latest data shows that nearly 50% of shoppers are specifically seeking out claims-based meat, including no antibiotics, no hormones, and grass-fed options,” stated Kevin Ponticelli, CEO Pre Brands. “Pre’s 100% grass-fed beef line delivers on this trend of clean eating without compromising taste. Additionally, grass-fed and -finished beef has many nutritional and health benefits including delivering up to 5.5 times more omega fatty acids, lower levels of unhealthy fats, and lower dietary cholesterol compared to grain-fed USDA Choice, which also suits West Coast consumer’s healthy lifestyle.”

Pre’s assortment of steaks and ground beef are Non-GMO Project Verified, Whole30 Approved, Keto, and Paleo Certified. They offer high-quality 100% grass-fed and finished beef which comes from animals raised ethically and sustainably on pasture year-round with no added antibiotics or hormones. Pre’s grass-fed beef is up to 62% leaner and 37% fewer calories than USDA Choice.

“Freshness and nutrition are the cornerstones of how Pavilions began over 35 years ago, which is as important today as it was then,” Said Mark Angulo. “We believe that Pre’s 100% grass-fed and -finished steaks will give our customers exactly what they are looking for with clean, whole protein beef in a conveniently vacuum-sealed packaged.”

“We believe the extension of the Albertson’s partnership to Pavilions is perfect with summer grilling season approaching, and that our steaks, ground beef, and burger patties will be a delicious addition to their better-for-you assortment,” explained Dave Meltzer, Chief Sales Officer, Pre Brands.

Pre takes great pride in the quality of our products. If customers are not completely satisfied with Pre products, they can get their money back. For more information, visit eatpre.com/tasteguarantee.

About Pre® Brands

Pre thinks about beef differently, so they approach beef differently. Pre believes in respecting your taste, your health, and your time. They founded a company to deliver just that – offering the best-tasting, highest-quality beef in the world – with absolute transparency from pasture to package to plate. Pre is 100% grass-fed and finished beef and never adds hormones or antibiotics and is Non-GMO Project Verified. Pasture-raised year-round with respect for the animals. The 100% transparent packaging is free of synthetic chemicals and 100% BPA-free. Pre is available nationally in retail and online. Learn more at eatpre.com.

About Pavilions

In October 1985 with the opening of the first Pavilions in Garden Grove, California, Pavilions was not just a reinvention of shopping, it was a reinvention of how supermarkets operate: It was an idea whose time had come, and shoppers welcomed it enthusiastically. Today, Pavilions operates as a banner of Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States. With both a strong local presence and national scale, the company operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood.