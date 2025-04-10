Pre Brands’ Portfolio of Grass-Fed and -Finished Beef Products Now Available at All BJ’s Wholesale Club Locations

Expansion Introduces Three New BJ’s Exclusive Pre® Products to Existing In-Store Offerings

CHICAGO — Pre® Brands , one of the nation’s leading grass-fed and grass-finished premium lean beef proteins, is pleased to now offer an expanded line-up of the company’s better-for-you steaks, ground beef and stew meat at all BJ’s Wholesale Club locations. The move expands Pre®‘s current in-store ribeye (20 oz/2 pk) and New York strip (20 oz/2 pk) offerings to all banners, as well as includes the debut of three new items – sirloin steak (18oz / 3 pk), stew meat (16oz) and 90% lean ground beef (3pk / 48oz).

The expansion represents a 6X increase in the availability of Pre® products within the BJs Wholesale Club network. It comes as consumer interest in healthier proteins rises amid tightening grocery budgets.

“The better-for-you beef category has grown significantly year-over-year as shoppers continue to make room in their carts – and budgets – for lean red meat,” said Nicole Schumacher, Chief Marketing Officer, Pre® Brands. “We’re thrilled to introduce new and classic grass-fed and grass-finished beef offerings to BJ’s members, helping them maximize their budgets without sacrificing either taste or their nutritional goals.”

Pre®‘s beef is 100% grass-fed and grass-finished from pasture to plate and is sourced from cattle that graze year-round their whole lives on nutrient-rich grasses in New Zealand and Australia. These regions have some of the strictest standards in the world and offer the best climates and terroir to promote superior flavor development.

Pre® is the nation’s #1 selling better-for-you steak* brand; with grilling season right around the corner, the company’s steak lineup of ribeye, filet mignon, New York strip, petite sirloins, and ground beef are perfect anytime, from a weeknight meal to celebratory occasion. The company’s products are, on average 62% leaner with 37% fewer calories than USDA Choice options at the meat counter and also offer up to 31g protein per serving and up to 170mg omega-3s per serving, Products can be found in e-commerce channels, including Instacart and Amazon Fresh, as well as in the refrigerated meat section at grocery retailers nationwide.

For more information, please visit www.EatPre.com or follow @EatPre on Instagram and Facebook. To find Pre® beef near you, visit eatpre.com/storelocator.