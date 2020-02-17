Prestage Foods of Iowa: Fulfilling its Promise

EAGLE GROVE — Almost one year after opening its sprawling $ 350 million pork plant south of Eagle Grove, Prestage Foods of Iowa is still climbing toward its goal of employing 950 workers.

About 800 people currently work at the 700,000-square-foot slaughter facility, which began operations March 4, 2019, according to Jere Null, Prestage’s chief operating officer.

Prestage came to Wright County with the promise of creating 922 jobs. Its development agreement with the county requires them to employ at least that many.

