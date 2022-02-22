Protein Association Taps Officers and Newly Appointed Board Members

ST MARYS, GA – The National Protein and Food Distributors Association Board of Directors met on Monday, January 24, 2022, in Atlanta, GA.

Jeff Paschall, VP of Sales at Fieldale Farms Corporate in Baldwin, GA succeeded Tammy Vige, Director Marketing of Pacific Agri-Products of South San Francisco, CA, as the chairperson of NPFDA. Judson “Jud” Guest moved into the Vice Chair role after serving as Treasurer. Newly elected to the NPFDA Executive Committee is Laure Pate as treasurer. She is President of Foodlinx in Brentwood, CA.

As chair, Paschall will lead the board of directors, which sets policy and provides direction to NPFDA’s overall mission.

NPFDA is governed by an Executive Committee and Board of Directors consisting of industry professionals from around the country representing protein companies, distributors, processing companies and other allied industries. The Board oversees the direction of the organization and collaborates directly with the staff to guide the organizational growth.

Returning board members are Amit Morey, Department of Poultry Science Auburn University; Barry Moose, Koch Foods of Gainesville; Ben Medearis, Americold; Charlene Keller, Choptank Transport; Dan Forgacs, APPI; Dave Bayer, Peco Foods; Don Poulin, Golbon; Doug Nielsen, Turkey Valley Farms; Fernando Puentes, High Point Logistics; Jamie Doherty, Pilgrims; Mark Schultz, Maersk Lines; R.E. Butts, Butts Foods; Rick Trenary, Perdue; Russ Whitman, Urner Barry and Wayne Shuler, Shuler Meats.

Newly appointed board members are Chan Windham, House of Raeford; Greg Morgan, Quirchfoods; Kevin Grindle, Mar-Jac Poultry; Lee Neal, Global 888 Trucking; and Tim Rathert, Quaker Valley Foods.

Outgoing board members are Joey Jurgielewicz, Joe Jurgielewicz & Son; Nathan Vaughan, Mar-Jac Poultry; Jim Culp, Cook International Trade & Brokerage; Ian Hesketh, Gordon Food Service; Nick Stams, Stams Family Foods and Denny Woodard, Tyson Foods.

About NPFDA

The National Protein and Food Distributors Association (NPFDA) formerly known as National Poultry and Food Distributors Association, is a non-profit trade association based in St. Mary’s, Georgia which has been in existence since 1967. It is currently comprised of protein and food suppliers, retailers, processors, transportation companies and marketers with a membership of 280 industry firms from throughout the country. The association’s goal is to provide platforms for all members to get together and network, grow and learn from one another, and develop lasting business relationships. NPFDA’s mission is to provide a forum for food distributors, processors, and allied industries that fosters long term relationships through the exchange of ideas. For more information, visit www.npfda.org or call (912) 439-3603. Follow us on Twitter @NPFDA1 or via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NPFDA