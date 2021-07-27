Public Comment Period Now Open – Investments and Opportunities for Meat and Poultry Processing Infrastructure

On July 9, USDA announced it will commit $500 million of USDA’s Build Back Better Initiative funds through the American Rescue Plan to support new competitive entrants in meat and poultry processing. USDA will provide grants, loans, and technical assistance to address concentration within the meat and poultry sectors and relieve supply chain bottlenecks by supporting new meat and poultry processing facilities.

USDA has issued a Request for Information to solicit public input into its strategy to improve meat and poultry processing infrastructure, and the RFI is now available on regulations.gov.

Comments can be submitted using the link below. Comments will be accepted through August 30, 2021, at Regulations.gov