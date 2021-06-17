Raise American Launches 100% Organic, Grass-Fed Beef Brand

GORDON, Neb. — Raise American is proud to announce the launch of its 100% American, 100% grass-fed, organic beef and flexitarian product line. Raise American recognizes consumer demand for sustainably-sourced meat and has answered the call. At Raise American, we advocate for regenerative farming and its positive impact on agricultural ecosystems. We also believe in complete transparency and intense oversite of our product line and its supply chain: two essential pillars of trust, upon which our brand is based. In this, we RAISE THE BAR for the organic beef industry! Our purpose is for American beef eaters and flexitarians alike to feel good about feeding their families with premium, organic beef products.

The Raise American brand came about because we wanted to bring high-quality, grass-fed, American beef cuts straight from family farms to sustainably-minded consumers. We do this by managing our beef supply chain, by working hand-in-hand with ranchers to raise cattle humanely, and by actually owning our own processing facility. At Raise American, we work to put first-rate, organic, sustainable taste at the forefront of our offerings. Our products — which include fresh steaks, grinds, meatballs, blended patties, seasoned and precooked entrées, sausages, cooking ingredients, and more — are all crafted from cattle raised by small, independent farmers, who adhere to some of the strictest animal welfare protocols in the industry. Our cattle are pasture-raised, healthy, and treated humanely.

“Raise American is truly setting a new standard in American organic beef,” says Heather Gilmore, vice-president of retail sales for Raise American. “Using high quality cattle and looking at consumer trends we strive to develop creative, innovative, and delicious products that are both nutritious, and good for the planet. My goal is to create products that I can feel good about putting on the dinner table for my family and yours and getting smiles all around.”

ABOUT RAISE AMERICAN

We focus on sustainability, full integration, and delivering superior taste. Raise American is an organic, grass-fed beef company that relies on family farmers and strict animal welfare to provide sustainable and top-rate beef cuts to our consumers. All Raise American beef products, whether they be fresh or value added, are guaranteed USDA certified organic, grass-fed, non-GMO, no added hormones or antibiotics, gluten free and 100% American raised.

For more info visit www.raiseamerican.com