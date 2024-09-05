Ranch2Retail Set to Revolutionize the Beef Supply Chain

Industry Innovator Lamar Steiger to Launch New Venture Prioritizing the Meat Consumer

Rogers, Arkansas –– Rapid changes in the way the beef industry supply operates are occurring at a historic pace. These changes almost always happen at the expense of one segment or another, as new challenges appear almost monthly. Ranch2Retail (R2R) reimagines the beef supply through a unique approach, representing the perspectives of the rancher, retailer and consumer to ensure knowledge, value and transparency are built into each segment.

“The existing model presents a wealth of opportunity for improvement. Today’s consumers demand to know more about where their food comes from, how animals are treated, and that they can count on their grocer to provide high-quality products at a value. One segment of the beef supply chain can’t solve it all,” said Lamar Steiger, founding partner and president of Ranch2Retail. “Our vision for Ranch2Retail is to create a well-designed, organized, collaborative supply chain. When that happens, the customer wins, and we’re creating repeat business, so we can all be profitable together.”

The R2R model leverages technology, cooperation and its deep-rooted relationships in every industry segment, from seedstock to feedlot and packers to retailers, to make the consumer the hero. As the final link in the value chain, supermarket grocers need beef supply partners that can build resiliency and consistency.

Making the pivot from disorganized, segmented supply to an organized supply chain approach, R2R establishes digital cooperation to help facilitate knowledge share, identify efficiencies, ensure the supply of high-quality product and reduce price volatility. This presents a level of confidence in the availability of beef products for their shoppers and stability for long-term growth.

A Robust Team with Generations of Value Chain Experience

As a seasoned beef supply chain consultant and third-generation rancher, Steiger is well-positioned to bring forward a vision for a revolutionized ranch-to-retail beef supply. He’s successfully expanded his lifelong dream to own a cattle operation with his wife, building The 808 Ranch. He works with domestic and international clients, including Walmart Inc., to demonstrate the impact dramatic and innovative change can bring to supply beef for everyday consumers at an affordable price.

In addition to Steiger and his executive team, R2R is supported with capital and strategic expertise from Fulcrum Collective. Doug Batie, chief executive officer of Fulcrum Collective, and his team bring more than 25 years of experience across the supply chain and consumer packaged goods industries.

Partners interested in building a better beef supply chain together are encouraged to reach out at https://www.ranch2retail.com/contact.

About Ranch2Retail

Ranch2Retail (R2R) is a beef industry consulting partner set to revolutionize the beef supply chain. Its experienced consulting team brings years of both ranch and retail expertise to implement vertically cooperative programs in various agricultural arenas successfully. Learn more at www.ranch2retail.com.

About Fulcrum Collective

Fulcrum Collective has extensive experience in the logistics, category management and transparency needed for building tomorrow’s supply chains. Based in Bentonville, Ark., Fulcrum and its perimeter-store business units in Eggs (CCF Brands), Seafood (Moontail) and Beef (Ranch2Retail) bring center-store excellence to perimeter-store categories. Learn more at https://www.fulcrumcollective.co/.