Rastelli Foods Group Showcases Latest Product Innovations

Leveraging Nearly 50 Years of Experience, Rastelli’s Delivers Optimal Flavor and Functionality for Today’s Discerning Retailers and Consumers

SWEDESBORO, New Jersey – Rastelli Foods Group – family owned and operated since 1976 – will feature its latest meat case product innovations at the Annual Meat Conference in Orlando, March 24 – 26. Breakthrough marinated products with new vacuum-sealed packaging, individually packaged steaks, and fresh and frozen burgers in a range of flavors are among the headliners at Rastelli’s AMC Booth #203. Visitors to the booth will be able to sample Rastelli’s mouthwatering Smashed Butter Burgers, Korean BBQ Marinated Beef Strips, and Lemon-Herb Marinated Chicken Thighs.

Rastelli’s Redefines Marinated Meats With Cutting-Edge Packaging and Bold Flavors

Rastelli’s is pushing the boundaries of innovation with its marinated meat line, combining premium quality with groundbreaking vacuum sealed packaging technology. This advanced packaging not only extends freshness but also enhances flavor absorption, ensuring a superior eating experience every time. Designed for today’s consumer, Rastelli’s marinated meats feature a diverse range of globally inspired flavors, bringing bold, chef-driven tastes straight to the home kitchen – all with the ease and convenience modern shoppers demand. By investing extensively in both state-of-the-art packaging and dynamic flavor development, Rastelli’s continues to set the standard for premium, ready-to-cook meals that deliver on freshness, quality, and culinary innovation.

Packaged Steaks

Rastelli’s individually packaged steaks – a growing favorite among both retailers and consumers – will be highlighted at AMC. The portioned products allow for a single price point, delivering simplicity and quick turns at the meat case. With hallmarks of convenience and affordability, Rastelli’s individually packaged steaks are perfectly suited to family dinners any day of the week.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our packaged steaks,” said Ray Rastelli, Jr., Co-Founder, Rastelli Foods Group. “It is a real point of differentiation for us, and a compelling option for our retail partners. Rastelli’s packaged steaks are proving a win-win-win – delivering benefits to shoppers, retailers, and creating a real niche for us.”

Fresh, Flavorful Burgers

Rastelli’s continues to innovate in the burger space, with a variety of both fresh and frozen options. Rastelli’s proprietary technique delivers a softer, juicier burger that plumps during cooking, with less shrink. Rastelli’s Butcher Burgers are available in fresh and frozen (IQF) formats, and come in a variety of popular flavors, including Philly Cheesesteak, Bacon Cheddar and French Onion. The burgers can be cooked from frozen, placed straight on the grill.

Last but not least, featured at AMC Booth #203, is Rastelli’s Smashed Butter Burger, made with salted butter and available in quantities of 8 or 16 per pack. “Our Smashed Butter Burgers are proving to be a real hit at food service, where burger innovation is driving traffic and sales,” said Ray Rastelli III, Vice President. “The flavor and format are hard to beat.”

About Rastelli Foods Group

Rastelli’s has been at the center of food management since 1976. An industry-leading corporation supplying the finest hotels, restaurants, institutions and retail markets with the highest-quality food products and service. Since their inception, they have expanded their operation from one retail location to six high-quality, USDA-inspected processing facilities, warehouses, and distribution centers. Rastelli Foods Group is a world-class provider of products that sets the standard in taste, quality, cleanliness, and safety from each of our food processing plants. They take ownership of the production process; hand trimming, processing, and packing in their state-of-the-art facilities. Through direct ownership or proprietary partnership, they select the finest products for their customers and carefully monitor quality throughout all of the steps needed to fulfill orders. Today, commercial clients are able to expand their food product offerings with an extensive menu of gourmet meats, seafood, and gift packages through their national home delivery program. For more information visit: https://rastellifoodsgroup.com/.