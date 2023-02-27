Senators Reintroduce Country-of-Origin Beef Labeling Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., joined a bipartisan group of five other senators recently in reintroducing the American Beef Labeling Act, which would reinstate mandatory country of origin labeling for beef.

Wyoming is home to more than 100 cattle operations, with 72,000 head of cattle that are born, raised and finished on Wyoming ranches.

“Consumers want to make informed choices about the food they purchase, and they deserve to know where it comes from. In order to ensure that, we need mandatory labeling rules,” Lummis said in a news release. “Wyoming ranchers produce some of the highest-quality beef in the world, and deserve to have a competitive advantage when selling their beef.”

