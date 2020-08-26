Retail Beef Price Drop Reflects Lower Wholesale Prices

DAM RUSSELL, Texas A&M Agrilife Meat & Poultry August 26, 2020

Beef consumers should be seeing lower prices on beef, whether steaks or ground chuck, at grocery stores as production increased and wholesale prices continue to decline, said a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.

David Anderson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist, College Station, said the U.S. Department of Agriculture retail market report showed prices on beef and other meats are moving downward.

Retail choice beef of all cuts – steaks to ground chuck – averaged $6.84 per pound in July compared to $7.56 per pound in June, he said. However, prices are still higher than this time last year when choice beef averaged $6.07 per pound.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Texas A&M Agrilife

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Beef Prices and Cattle Prices Not Matching Up, USDA Expanding Investigation

April 21, 2020 RFD TV

Beef sales are up due to the outbreak, but the prices of live calves have somehow gone down. This has confused many in the industry and has caused Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), to call for an investigation into “potential market and price manipulation, collusion, restrictions on competition and/or other unfair and deceptive practices.”