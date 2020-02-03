Rubicon Jerky. Announces Availability of Flank Steak Jerky

Chicago, IL — Rubicon Jerky™. announced immediate availability of Flank Steak Jerky, enabling Buyers to immediately place wholesale orders via phone 872-215-1835 or info@rubiconbbq.com and samples or retail orders may be purchased at www.rubiconbbq.com.

Positive Customer Impact

Many customers have already reviewed this one of a kindFlank Steak Jerky. “I’m not a big fan of beef jerky but this is the exception. It’s a breakthrough product in a highly competitive market. It tastes like great barbecue!” “Hands down the most flavorful beef jerky. I recently purchased a case and shared it on a hiking trip, it was like having a steak on the go!”

Our Vision

When committing to any path of significance, we all know that at some point we will reach a limit, a boundary, or a line, that once we cross, we are all in, totally committed, it’s the point of no return. For us, it’s pushing the limits of flavor, texture and quality for a jerky experience that is superior to all others. This is Rubicon Jerky™.

For more information on Flank Steak Jerky:www.rubiconbbq.com

