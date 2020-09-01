Sanderson Farms Championship Launches “All in For Children’s” Mask Campaign

JACKSON, Miss. – Today, the Sanderson Farms Championship announced the launch of its community support campaign, asking people across the state to be “All in For Children’s.” While no spectators will be in attendance at this year’s event, the community is encouraged to purchase and wear custom face masks to rally around the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship and the sick and injured Mississippi children who benefit from its proceeds.

Tournament organizers are asking individuals, families, and businesses to show their support by buying masks at SandersonFarmsChampionship.com/mask and posting photos or videos while wearing them with the hashtag #AllInForChildrens. Face masks feature the Championship’s signature rooster emblem and the Children’s of Mississippi logo on black fabric. All proceeds from the masks sales will go towards Children’s to make up for lost revenue from ticket sales and other events typically held throughout the week.

“Our hope is that this campaign will create a tangible sense of community engagement throughout the state for the Sanderson Farms Championship,” said Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Sanderson Farms. “Most importantly, we want to raise the dollars donated to Batson Children’s Hospital that the 175,000 children treated there annually depend on each year.”

In 2019, the Sanderson Farms Championship presented a record-breaking $1.3 million donation to Friends of Children’s Hospital, the fundraising arm for Batson Children’s Hospital, part of Children’s of Mississippi. The tournament was also honored with the “Best Charity Integration Award” by PGA TOUR for the second consecutive year. As the state’s only PGA TOUR event, the Championship creates millions of dollars in economic impact and donations to Children’s of Mississippi.

“The mission of this event has always been to raise money for our state’s only hospital dedicated solely to the care and treatment of Mississippi’s children,” said Sanderson. “While this year’s tournament will look different, we are excited to provide new opportunities for the community to be involved and give back.”

The 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship will be held October 1 – 4, 2020, at The Country Club of Jackson, and 100 percent of proceeds will go directly to charity.

Digital Press Kit: https://pr.cirlot.com/all-in-for-childrens-media-kit/

About The Sanderson Farms Championship

The Sanderson Farms Championship is an annual stop on the PGA TOUR hosted by Century Club Charities, a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to promote the game of golf for the benefit of charity. The tournament’s primary beneficiary is Friends of Children’s Hospital. The tournament has been part of the PGA TOUR schedule since 1968 and is now in its tenth year as a part of the FedExCup. Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM), the nation’s third largest poultry producer based in Laurel, Miss., is the title sponsor.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc., founded in 1947, is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken and other prepared food items. Employing more than 18,000 employees in operations spanning five states and 17 different cities, Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the United States. As a company, Sanderson Farms is committed to adopting a fresh approach in everything that we do, not only where products are concerned, but companywide, as well. Though the company has grown in size, it still adheres to the same hometown values of honesty, integrity and innovation that were established when the Sanderson family founded the company back in 1947.

About Friends of Children’s Hospital

Supporting Mississippi’s only Children’s Hospital, Friends of Children’s Hospital is a nonprofit organization benefiting Batson Children’s Hospital, part of Children’s of Mississippi. Founded in 1989, Friends works to support and promote Mississippi’s only hospital designed and equipped specifically for the care and treatment of sick or injured children. Their goal is to raise money for state-of-the-art equipment, facilities and services for all pediatric patients by building a statewide base of community support. Voluntarism, fundraising events and awareness efforts make it possible for Friends to help Batson Children’s Hospital meet the EXTRAordinary needs of caring for its patients.

About Children’s of Mississippi

Children’s of Mississippi, part of the University of Mississippi Medical Center, encompasses all of the pediatric services available at UMMC and at clinical sites throughout Mississippi. At the heart of these services is Batson Children’s Hospital, the state’s only hospital devoted exclusively to the care and treatment of sick and injured children. The Children’s of Mississippi network brings specialized clinical care for children to communities across the state, making it easier for families to get the treatment they need closer to home.