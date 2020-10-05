Sausage Sizzles as a Gameday Favorite

WASHINGTON – Tailgating season is officially here and while fans are missing from the parking lots and stands of their favorite stadiums, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC) and National Pork Board have teamed to create the Ultimate Homegating Guide, which focuses on the versatility and flavors of that gameday favorite, sausage. October is National Sausage Month, and while sausage is a craveable favorite any time of year, it’s a guaranteed crowd pleaser the day of the big game.

“Sausage works on the grill, in dips and especially for breakfast for those who love to get started early on game day,” said NHDSC President and Hot Dog Top Dog Eric Mittenthal. “While it’s disappointing not to be able to attend games in person, recreating the stadium experience at home with their favorite hot dog or sausage adds to the excitement with those familiar flavors and traditions.”

The Ultimate Homegating Guide includes sausage recipes from NHDSC and the Pork Board’s extensive collections. In addition to those traditional grilling staples like bratwursts, Italian sausages and hot dogs, the recipes highlight pork’s ability to create authentic flavors from across the country and around the world.

“Sausage, as a staple of diets across the globe, is the original cross-cultural cuisine,” said Angie Krieger, vice president of domestic marketing at the Pork Board. “The international flavors found in various sausage styles is nearly endless and offers home cooks many new options to try.”

Some of the international flavors consumers are invited to explore during National Sausage Month include:

The full Ultimate Homegating Guide is available at hot-dog.org. Throughout National Sausage Month, NHDSC and the Pork Board will highlight homegating sausage recipes on their social media channels using the #NationalSausageMonth and #NationalPorkMonth hashtags.

Snap a Pic and Show Us Your Sausage!

In addition to the variety of homegating recipes available for National Sausage Month, NHDSC wants to see those homegates in action and is asking consumers to #ShowUsYourSausage by sending photos of the sausages and sausage recipes featured at their homegate parties. Photo submissions should be submitted by 5 p.m. ET on Friday, October 23, to [email protected]. NHDSC will post finalists on its Facebook and Instagram, and the submissions that receive the most likes will win a $100 gift card for their favorite sausage. Full contest details are available at www.hot-dog.org.

About the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council:

Established in 1994 by the American Meat Institute, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council serves as an information resource to consumers and media on questions related to quality, safety, nutrition and preparation of hot dogs and sausages. The Council also celebrates hot dogs and sausages as iconic American foods.

About the National Pork Board:

The National Pork Board has responsibility for Pork Checkoff-funded research, promotion and consumer information projects and for communicating with pork producers and the public. The Pork Checkoff funds national and state programs in consumer education and marketing, retail and foodservice marketing, export market promotion, production improvement, science and technology, swine health, pork safety, and environmental management and sustainability. For the past half century, the U.S. pork industry has delivered on its commitment to sustainable production and has made significant strides in reducing the environmental impact of pig farming. Through a legislative national Pork Checkoff, pork producers invest $0.40 for each $100 value of hogs sold. Importers of pork products contribute a like amount, based on a formula. For information on Checkoff-funded programs, pork producers can call the Pork Checkoff Service Center at (800) 456-7675 or visit www.pork.org.