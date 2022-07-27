SavorEat Launches Plant-Based Turkey and Pork Alternatives, Combating Animal-Meat Carbon Emissions

Tel Aviv — SavorEat, the disruptive Food-Tech company bringing customization to Plant-Based diets, launches its new Plant-Based turkey burger and pork breakfast patty alternatives in a bid to offset animal-based meat carbon emissions, and usher in the future of food with more sustainable alternatives. This novel duo furthers the SavorEat protein portfolio, building on its flagship customizable Plant-Based hamburger patties, digitally cooked by its Smart Robot Chef.

The meat industry emits the largest amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) within the food ecosystem and is responsible for 15 percent of global emissions. This figure is almost equal to that of the entire global transportation industry. Plant-based proteins, by comparison, emit drastically fewer GHG emissions, and are on track to represent 11 percent of all protein consumption by 2035. Should this trend continue, the world could see a reduction equal to decarbonizing 95 percent of the aviation industry.

SavorEat offers completely customizable smart solution, including Plant-Based products, which streamline the supply chain for restaurants and food service operators, spearheading the change to offset carbon emissions within the food industry. The Smart Robot Chef, powered by machine learning and AI, offers restaurants a cohesive production process that reduces waste by cooking personalized patties that only produce the specified amount of Plant-based meat needed on demand. Using its proprietary web application, diners can customize protein and fat compositions and select cooking preferences to easily craft their Plant-Based meals. User preferences are stored on the cloud and sent to the SavorEat Robot Chef, which produces 3 patties in about 6 minutes, entirely automatically.

“At SavorEat, we are passionate about offsetting carbon emissions and reducing waste, which is why we created a product that can do both,” says Racheli Vizman, CEO and Co-Founder of SavorEat. “By expanding into other Plant-Based meats, we aim to provide greater variety and customization, to empower the planet to eat differently, with more healthy and sustainable options to reduce ecological impact.”

About SavorEat

SavorEat was established in 2018, by CEO Racheli Vizman, Chief Scientist Officer Prof. Oded Shoseyov, and Prof. Ido Braslavsky. In November 2020, SavorEat became the first food-tech company to complete an IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Using a unique combination of a revolutionary robot chef, proprietary additive manufacturing technology including 3D printing, and non-GMO plant-based ingredients, SavorEat invites consumers to enjoy different textures that characterize meat, tailored to their specific taste, diet, and lifestyle. SavorEat’s Robot Chef and customizable 3D printing technology is the ideal solution for businesses and institutions requiring the production of fast and consistent results.

For more information, please visit: SavorEat.com