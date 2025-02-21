SD Ag Committee Takes Steps to Regulate Lab Grown Meat

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota lawmakers moved closer to restricting lab-grown meat Tuesday, as a Senate committee approved two bills targeting the emerging food technology.

The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee voted 4-3 to advance House Bill 1109, sponsored by Rep. John Sjaarda, R-Valley Springs. The measure would ban the sale and production of cell-cultured meat in South Dakota.

The committee also passed House Bill 1118, authored by Rep. Jana Hunt, R-Dupree, prohibiting state money from being used to research or promote lab-grown meat products.

